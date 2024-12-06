Move over Magic: Nuggets star Nikola Jokic goes past Johnson on career list with 139th triple-double

CLEVELAND — (AP) — There are moments when Nikola Jokic does things on the court that seem to defy reason — almost magical.

On Thursday, he passed a player who had the same remarkable skill.

Denver's superstar center moved past Hall of Famer Magic Johnson and into third place on the career list for triple-doubles by recording the 139th of his career in a 126-114 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The three-time MVP finished w ith 27 points, 20 rebounds and 11 assists. But he missed some easy shots and the Nuggets couldn't defend the Cavs, who made a season-high 22 3-pointers and improved to 20-3.

Jokic trails only teammate Russell Westbrook (200) and Oscar Robertson (181) on the career list for triple-doubles.

“It's something that you’re probably going to look at after you finish your career,” said Jokic, who has nine triple-doubles this season. "Right now, you don’t even think about it. But it’s a great thing. It’s really nice.”

Jokic went by Johnson in the fourth quarter, picking up his 10th assist on a pass to Michael Porter Jr., who dropped a 3-pointer from the wing with 3:37 left.

When the game ended, the personable 7-footer hugged all of the Cavs who were on the floor and a few of Cleveland's coaches. Once he reached the locker room, Jokic was presented with a game ball for passing Johnson.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray has run out of words to describe his celebrated teammate.

“You see it with his work ethic,” said Murray, who had 19 points, “His touches continue to amaze me. He does everything on the court with a great attitude and has a will to win. What else?”

It was a rough night for the Nuggets, who had numerous defensive lapses. Coach Michael Malone was pleased to learn about Jokic's mark, but he quickly turned his focus back on a team looking for its identity.

“We just got our butts kicked,” Malone said. "Obviously, I love Nikola and I feel very fortunate to coach a player with his talent and he’ll go down as one of the best to ever do it. I’m happy to hear that, I really am. But I’m so much more concerned about our team right now and where we’re at.

“It’s not so much that we lost tonight. I knew coming in here would be a tall order. I just don’t like how we lost and there is a big difference.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.