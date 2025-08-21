More than 100 Chilean fans arrested after violence in the stands during soccer match in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — (AP) — More than 100 fans were arrested after violence erupted in the stands during a Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile and left at least 20 people injured, one of them in critical condition, local authorities said Thursday.

Images showed two fans jumping, or falling, from the upper deck of the stands to escape the attack, and another collapsed after being hit in the head with a stick. Several other fans, some in their underwear, were covered in blood and trying to evade the attackers.

The violence led to the match — which was played Wednesday night at the Libertadores de América stadium in Avellaneda, a province of Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires — being cancelled.

“I strongly condemn the shocking violence which led to the cancellation of the Copa Sudamericana match between Independiente and Universidad de Chile,” FIFA’s president Gianni Infantino said in a statement. “Violence has no place in soccer — players, fans, staff, officials and everyone who enjoys our beautiful game should be able to do so without fear.”

CONMEBOL, the South America soccer governing body, said Thursday it was investigating the incident.

According to Argentine police, the incident began when Universidad de Chile fans, located in the upper stands, tore up seats and the stadium’s restrooms and threw blunt objects toward the lower section, where the home fans were located. Police and private security personnel were also attacked.

The police did not intervene to control the disturbances, arguing that is was “preventing a greater damage,” according to the official report. Instead, they warned Chilean fans to stop their behavior through the loudspeakers.

As the fans continued to throw projectiles, the match was suspended at halftime with the score at 1-1.

Just as the Universidad fans were leaving the stands, hooded Independiente supporters broke down doors to enter the visitors’ section. There, they attacked the visitors with sticks and metal bars.

Two of them, cornered, climbed over the side and either jumped or fell, according to images captured by witnesses’ cell phones.

One of them, identified as Gonzalo Alfaro, required surgery and is in critical condition, according to the medical report from the Fiorito Hospital in Buenos Aires. Eighteen other Chilean fans were hospitalized, most with multiple injuries.

“Nothing justifies a lynching. Nothing,” Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on X.

Local authorities reported that 125 fans of the Chilean club were arrested for assault and resisting arrest. Of those, 101 remained under arrest, according to the Chilean Foreign Ministry.

Boric instructed Interior Minister Álvaro Elizalde to travel to Buenos Aires and stated that he would work to “protect the rights” of the affected Chileans.

It is the latest violent incident in South American soccer competitions. Last April, Chile's Colo Colo was deducted points and received a financial penalty after two fans were killed during the match against Fortaleza of Brazil in the first round of the Copa Libertadores.

In recent weeks, there have also been reports of clashes between Argentine fans and police in stadiums in Brazil and Uruguay.

