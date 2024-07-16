MLB

Dodgers' Hernández beats Royals' Witt for HR Derby title, Alonso's bid for 3rd win ends in 1st round

By The Associated Press

All-Star Home Run Derby Baseball National League's Teoscar Hernández, of the Los Angeles Dodgers, celebrates after winning the MLB baseball All-Star Home Run Derby, Monday, July 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (LM Otero/AP)

By The Associated Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernández won the Home Run Derby when he beat local star Bobby Witt Jr. of the Kansas City Royals 14-13 in the final round.

The 31-year-old Hernández hit 49 homers over three rounds that totaled 3.98 miles.

He is the first Dodgers player to win the derby. Kansas City has never had a winner.

Witt, needing one to tie with one out remaining, drove a ball to one of the deepest parts of the park in left-center, where it hit halfway up the wall.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read