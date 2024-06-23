Wong and Refsnyder homer, and the Red Sox take series from Reds with 7-4 victory

CINCINNATI (AP) — Connor Wong and Rob Refsnyder each hit two-run homers as the Boston Red Sox took the series from the Cincinnati Reds with a 7-4 victory on Sunday.

The Red Sox have won seven of eight and are now a season-best six games over .500. Jarren Duran led off for Boston and went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs.

Nick Lodolo took the loss for Cincinnati.

Eight pitchers combined for Boston including Kenley Jansen who recorded his 15th save.

Greg Weissert was credited with the victory.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group