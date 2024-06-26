Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drives in 4 runs as Blue Jays end 7-game skid with 9-4 win over Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero hit pair of two-run doubles, George Springer added a two-run homer and the Toronto Blue Jays snapped a seven-game skid with a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night.

The Blue Jays tagged Boston starter Brayan Bello for seven runs in the third inning, including Guerrero’s drive to the triangle in center that scored two runs before Springer homered into Boston’s bullpen.

Toronto had its highest scoring game since a 14-11 loss at Detroit on May 26. The Blue Jays hadn’t won since beating Cleveland 7-6 on June 15, the day before the Red Sox began a three-game sweep at Toronto that started the Jays’ longest losing streak since September 2019.

Rafael Devers and Tyler O’Neill homered for the Red Sox, who had won three straight and eight of nine. Jarren Duran, who had hit in 14 straight games before Tuesday, did not reach base. Duran was 0 for 4 and had one more chance in the ninth, but struck out swinging to end the game.

Toronto didn’t have a hit before the third. Then, Danny Jansen led off with a double to left and Boston’s defense started to unravel. Isiah Kiner-Falefa reached on a bunt single that Devers couldn’t field with his bare hand, and two runs scored on a single by Kiermaier that was compounded by right-fielder Wilyer Abreu’s throwing error that sailed over third and out of play.

Boston’s struggles continued when Bello (7-5) issued consecutive walks to Bichette and Spencer Horwitz, then Guerrero doubled to center to put Toronto up 5-2. Springer followed with his sixth homer of the season, driving a 1-0 slider from Bello into the Red Sox bullpen. That was it for Bello, who was replaced by Greg Weissert. The inning finally ended when Jansen, who led off with a double to left, lined out to right.

Bello (7-5) pitched 2 ⅓ innings, allowing seven runs — all earned — on five hits and three walks. He also hit a batter and struck out two. Kevin Gausman (6-6) pitched six innings and held Boston to four runs on five hits and a walk, striking out five.

NICE D

Dominic Smith ended the top of the second with a spectacular catch and an unassisted double play at first base. Smith made a diving stop to snag Addison Barger’s line drive that was headed down the line toward the tricky corner in right and tapped the bag before Justin Turner could get back. Fans let out a collective “Ooooooh!” and applauded the play as the Red Sox made their way to the dugout.

Kiermaier also made a diving grab for the Jays in the third, robbing Duran of a hit as he tried to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.

BIG START

Devers led off the bottom of the second with a towering homer to right-center. According to the Red Sox, the estimated 467-foot drive was the longest of Devers’ career. O’Neill followed with a pop-up to shallow right, where the ball bounced off Guerrero’s glove and gave O’Neill enough time to reach third. O’Neill was initially credited with a triple before a scoring change later in the game gave Guerrero an error.

THE STREAK

Toronto’s Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a bunt single that Devers couldn’t quite field with his bare hand and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Duran, who had hit in 14 straight games before Tuesday, did not reach base.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette returned to the lineup after missing nine games with a strained right calf. He struck out on the first three pitches of the game and finished 0 for 4 with a walk and run scored.

UP NEXT

Toronto’s Yariel Rodriguez (0-2, 5.94 ERA) faces Kutter Crawford (3-7, 3.59) Wednesday night in a battle of right-handed pitchers in the three-game series finale.

