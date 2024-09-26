Clase hits 1st career HR as Blue Jays beat Red Sox 6-1, eliminating Boston from wild-card race

TORONTO (AP) — Jonatan Clase hit his first career home run, Kevin Gausman pitched six innings to win his final start of the season and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Boston 6-1 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Red Sox from postseason contention.

The Red Sox, who had won four in a row, needed to win their final four games and get help from opponents in the American League wild-card race.

Clase went 3 for 3 with a walk, scored twice and drove in two. He extended Toronto’s lead with a homer off Josh Winckowski in the seventh inning.

Alejandro Kirk, who extended his career-best hitting streak to 17 games, had three hits and three RBIs as the Blue Jays won for the first time in six games and avoided a three-game sweep. Boston had been 5-0 in Toronto this season.

The Blue Jays finished 21-31 against AL East opponents for the second straight year.

Gausman (14-11) allowed one run and four hits to win his second straight start. He walked three and struck out three. He ended his outing by retiring Nick Sogard on a fly ball with the bases loaded.

Red Sox right-hander Richard Fitts (0-1) came in having not allowed a run over 15 2/3 innings to start his big league career, and extended that streak to 18 2/3 before Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Kirk hit consecutive doubles to begin the fourth.

Guerrero finished 2 for 4 and has 197 hits this season.

Fitts was charged with four runs and six hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out two.

Kirk drove in two with a two-out single off the right field wall in the fifth, but Wilyer Abreu threw Kirk out trying to advance to second.

The Red Sox finished their road schedule at 43-38.

ROSTER MOVES

Blue Jays: Toronto recalled RHP Brett de Geus from Triple-A Buffalo and optioned RHP Tommy Nance to the spring training facility.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Blue Jays: SS Bo Bichette was scheduled to have surgery Wednesday on his fractured right middle finger.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Boston returns home Friday to wrap up its season with a three-game series against Tampa Bay.

Blue Jays: Toronto closes out the season by hosting Miami in a three-game series starting Friday.

