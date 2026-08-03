MLB trade deadline: Red Sox, Phillies, Padres are the biggest buyers at the buzzer

The Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies took big swings Monday ahead of baseball's trade deadline, with the Red Sox adding three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman a few hours after the Phillies picked up three-time batting champion Luis Arraez.

The pair of aggressive moves highlighted a hectic day of swaps, featuring dozens of deals in the hours leading up to Monday's 6 p.m. EDT deadline. Among Monday's other fireworks: the Houston Astros added veteran outfielder Daulton Varsho from Toronto in exchange for right-hander Spencer Arrighetti, and the Chicago Cubs got pitcher Clay Holmes from the New York Mets.

The San Diego Padres made multiple moves to deepen their pitching staff, picking up former Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray in a deal with the San Francisco Giants and right-hander Casey Mize from the Detroit Tigers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers woke up already looking like the deadline's biggest winners after adding two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal to a loaded roster Sunday. The Dodgers are chasing a third straight World Series title.

Here are Monday's biggest deals.

Rutschman gives Red Sox young catching star

Rutschman was the No. 1 overall pick in 2019 out of Oregon State and has largely lived up to the high expectations with five quality seasons with the Baltimore Orioles.

Now he moves to the Red Sox, who started slow this season but revitalized their playoff hopes with a franchise record-tying 15-game winning streak in July. The 28-year-old Rutschman — who is under team control for one more season in 2027 — has had a bounce-back season at the plate with a .762 OPS, which helped him earn his third All-Star nod.

Rutschman is currently on the injured list with left wrist inflammation. He’s also dealt with an ankle injury and a concussion this year.

The Red Sox also received catcher Jake Rogers and cash considerations in the deal. The Orioles got catcher Carlos Narváez, minor league right-handed pitchers Anthony Eyanson and Kyson Witherspoon, minor league outfielder Enddy Azocar, and a player to be named later or cash considerations. Eyanson is one of the top pitching prospects in baseball.

Later in the day, the Red Sox also acquired left-hander Erik Miller and minor league outfielder Carlos Gutierrez in exchange for infielder Marcelo Mayer.

Arraez gives Philly an elite contact hitter

Arraez comes to the Phillies from the San Francisco Giants, and he'll be expected to create RBI opportunities for sluggers Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber.

Arraez is hitting an NL-best .324 in a resurgent season after signing a $12 million, one-year deal with San Francisco early in spring training. The 29-year-old has his highest batting average since 2023, and he's played better defense at second base after questions about his glove hindered his market in free agency.

Philly also got reliever Caleb Kilian back from the Giants in the trade for two minor leaguers, and it swung a separate deal for left-handed reliever Brooks Raley with the Mets.

Padres load up on starting pitching

The Padres have won eight of nine to move one game back of the final wild-card playoff position, and this latest surge in their up-and-down season apparently prompted general manager A.J. Preller to trade yet another chunk of his severely depleted farm system for a chance to win now.

Ray is 10-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings this season, his third with San Francisco.

San Diego gave up right-hander Miguel Mendez and 17-year-old shortstop Joniel Hernandez for the 34-year-old Ray, who will be an unrestricted free agent this winter. The Padres also got cash in the deal.

The 26-year-old Mize has a 4-6 record and 2.70 ERA this season over 16 starts. The Tigers received left-handed pitching prospects Kash Mayfield and Jackson Wolf.

Dodgers keep adding after landing Skubal

The Dodgers added 2025 All-Star left-hander Kris Bubic from the Kansas City Royals for minor league right-hander Carlos Duran.

Bubic is on the 60-day injured list with shoulder and elbow issues, but the Royals had expected him to return in late-August, which would put him in line to pitch out of the bullpen for Los Angeles during the playoffs. He is 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA in nine starts this season. Duran is 3-2 with a 3.38 ERA for the Dodgers’ Triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City.

Los Angeles also re-united with a pair of backup catchers in Ben Rortvedt and Hunter Feduccia. The Dodgers acquired Rortvedt at last year's deadline from Tampa Bay in a trade that sent Feduccia to the Rays. On Monday, Los Angeles got Rortvedt back from the Mets for right-hander Chayce McDermott, and swung a deal with the Rays for Feduccia. Starting catcher Will Smith has been out since June with neck inflammation.

Varsho helps Astros in AL West pursuit

The 30-year-old Varsho has had a disappointing offensive season with a .682 OPS over 99 games with the Blue Jays, but he earned a Gold Glove award in 2024 and remains an excellent defender.

Houston came into Monday's games with a 58-55 record, which is good for first place in the AL West. The Astros took over the division lead for the first time since April after a three-game sweep of the Rangers over the weekend.

The Blue Jays received Arrighetti, who is 7-5 with a 4.60 ERA over 17 starts this season.

Guardians add Adell, Griffin, Lowe

The Cleveland Guardians picked up a power bat and some outfield versatility by adding Jo Adell from the Angels, who received minor league catcher Jacob Cozart. Later in the day, they acquired veteran lefty Foster Griffin from the Washington Nationals and slugger Nathaniel Lowe from the Cincinnati Reds.

The 27-year-old Adell has 16 homers and 62 RBIs this season, one year after hitting a career-best 37 homers with 98 RBIs. Adell has spent his entire career with the Angels after being the 10th overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft.

The 31-year-old Griffin has been excellent for the Nats this season with a 12-3 record and 3.06 ERA. He's back in the big leagues after a three-year stint playing in Japan.

The 31-year-old Lowe is having a bounceback season with a .266 average, 12 homers and 37 RBIs. He'll add more thump from the left side.

Other trades of note

— The Pittsburgh Pirates added veteran right-hander Luke Weaver from the Mets. Weaver is in the first season of a two-year, $22-million deal. He had been one of the few bright spots this season for the last-place Mets, going 2-1 with a 1.84 ERA with one save in 42 appearances. The Pirates also added veteran right-hander Kirby Yates in a deal with the Angels.

— The Cubs got left-hander Braxton Garrett from Miami for two minor leaguers. Garrett — the former seventh overall draft pick who turns 29 on Wednesday and will be under club control for two more seasons after this — suffered a torn UCL midway through the 2024 season. His only two big league starts since then came in mid-May, when he struck out five while allowing seven runs over 4 1/3 innings. He has since been at Triple-A. The Cubs also added righty Ryan Zeferjahn from the Los Angeles Angels for minor league catcher Moisés Ballesteros and minor league right-handed pitcher Mason McGwire, the son of former MLB slugger Mark McGwire.

— The Seattle Mariners acquired outfielder Taylor Ward from the Orioles in exchange for minor league right-handers Alex Hoppe, Brock Moore and Harrison Kreiling. Ward, 32, is hitting .246 with seven home runs and 30 RBIs in 111 games.

— The New York Yankees added outfielder Heliot Ramos from the San Francisco Giants in exchange for minor league infielder Kaeden Kent and left-hander Henry Lalane. The 26-year-old Ramos has hit .264 with nine homers and 34 RBIs in 74 games this season for the Giants.

— The Milwaukee Brewers added right-handed starter Dustin May and left-handed reliever JoJo Romero from the Cardinals in exchange for prospects Alexander Frías and Josiah Ragsdale. May has a 5-7 record and 4.38 ERA over 21 starts. Romero has a 3.35 ERA over 44 appearances. The Brewers also acquired right-handed reliver Antonio Senzatela in a deal with the Rockies, who received infielder Juan Martinez and left-hander Mark Manfredi.

— The Blue Jays bolstered their rotation with an eye on 2027 by acquiring right-hander José Soriano from the Angels for three prospects. The 27-year-old is 9-6 with a 3.29 ERA and has a 3.72 ERA over four big league seasons. He's under team control through 2028. Infielder Arjun Nimmala, a 2023 first-round pick, headlined the minor leaguers going to Los Angeles, along with outfielder Eddie Micheletti Jr. and right-hander Angel Rivero.

— The Rays added catcher Liam Hicks in a trade with the Marlins while Miami received prospects RHP Jacob Kisting, SS Adrian Santana and INF Brayden Taylor. Hicks, 27, is in his second big league season and batting .282 with 14 homers and 62 RBIs. He's under team control for the next four seasons.

— The Minnesota Twins added reliever Jeff Hoffman from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for three prospects, including lefty Dasan Hill, right-hander John Klein and infielder Dameury Pena.

— The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Brenton Doyle from the Colorado Rockies for a pair of prospects. Doyle, who recently came off the injured list due to a bruised oblique, is hitting .214 with a homer and nine stolen bases. He’s won two Gold Glove awards for his work in center field. The Rockies received right-hander Mason Adams and infielder Carlos Vielma. The White Sox also added righty reliever Huascar Brazobán from the Mets for minor league right-handers Gabe Davis and Zach Franklin. The 36-year-old Brazobán is 5-2 with a 2.56 ERA over 46 games this season.

— The playoff-chasing Arizona Diamondbacks got a left-handed bat that can fill a spot in left field with the acquisition of Lars Nootbaar from St. Louis for prospects. Nootbaar has hit .234 with three home runs and 16 RBIs in 48 games since his season debut in early June after heel surgery last offseason.

— Toronto got utility player Josh Smith and minor league right-hander Josh Stephan from Texas for rookie left-hander Adam Macko. Smith, who in 2024 won a Silver Slugger as a utility player, was at Triple-A Round Rock. He went into this season with the chance to be the Rangers' everyday second baseman, but he hit .213 in 45 games and missed 37 games because of injuries and a bout with viral meningitis.

— The Atlanta Braves acquired veteran left-handed reliever Brent Suter from the Angels for minor league infielder Nacho Alvarez Jr. The 36-year-old Suter provides some bullpen depth for the NL East leaders. He was 1-2 with a 4.12 ERA over 63 1/3 innings in 41 appearances for Los Angeles. The Braves also traded outfielder Eli White to the Red Sox for right-hander Tyler Uberstine and dealt backup catcher Joey Bart to the White Sox for right-hander Duncan Davitt. Both Uberstine and Davitt were optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

— St. Louis got left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson from Cincinnati in exchange for $250,000 of international bonus pool space. The 30-year-old Ferguson is 1-0 with a 4.01 ERA in 26 games this season. In 359 games over eight big league seasons with six teams, he is 25-17 with seven saves and a 3.69 ERA.

— Last offseason, the Orioles included right-hander Michael Forret in a deal to acquire starter Shane Baz from Tampa Bay. On Monday, Baltimore went and got Forret back by trading reliever Tyler Wells to the Rays.

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AP Baseball Writers Jay Cohen, Mike Fitzpatrick and Noah Trister and AP Sports Writers Kristie Rieken, Dave Skretta and Alanis Thames contributed to this story.

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