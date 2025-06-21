Misiorowski perfect into 7th in 2nd career start, Yelich drives in 8 and Brewers beat Twins 17-6

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — Jacob Misiorowski took a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second career start, Christian Yelich drove in a career-high and franchise-record eight runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers scored 16 times in the final four innings to beat the Minnesota Twins 17-6 on Friday night.

Misiorowski became the first pitcher to start his big league career with 11 consecutive hitless innings as a starter since 1900. He threw five no-hit innings against St. Louis on June 12, but left in the sixth with cramping in his right calf and quadriceps.

The 6-foot-7 right-hander struck out six with a fastball topping out at 102.1 mph and a slider and changeup in the mid-90s.

Misiorowski (2-0) walked Byron Buxton to start the seventh inning and Matt Wallner followed by lofting an 0-1 pitch into the flower bed above the right field wall. Waller's launch angle was 44 degrees.

After the homer, Misiorowski was pulled for reliever Nick Mears and left to a standing ovation from a crowd that included thousands of Brewers fans.

Misiorowski threw 86 pitches, 60 for strikes, and departed with Milwaukee leading 8-2.

Yelich had bases-clearing doubles in the seventh and eighth innings and RBI singles in the sixth and ninth. He became the first player since RBIs became an official stat in 1920 to drive in at least eight runs without a homer, according to OptaSTATS.

Milwaukee moved a season-high six games over .500, while the Twins have lost seven of eight.

Joe Ryan (7-3) allowed three runs on 5 1/3 innings on 101 pitches.

Key moment

After seeing four straight pitches of at least 100.8 mph from Misiorowski, Willi Castro twisted like a corkscrew and dropped to the ground as he struck out on a 95.5 mph slider in the first inning.

Key stat

Misiorowski threw 29 pitches of 100 mph or higher, topping out at 102.1 mph and throwing 12 of 101 mph or more.

Up next

José Quintana (4-2, 3.55 ERA) starts for Milwaukee on Saturday against Minnesota's Simeon Woods Richardson (2-3, 5.13).

___

