Mike Trout showed he's still a big home run threat, but can he stay on the field?

Mike Trout's home run binge in New York this week was another April flash of the outfielder's slugging ability.

It's the remaining months that have been the problem of late.

Now 34, Trout is six seasons removed from his most recent MVP in 2019. His last truly excellent year was in 2022, when he hit 40 home runs. Last season was only the second time since 2019 that he played more than 82 games, but he batted just .232 with an OPS below .800.

The batting average is about this same this season, but with seven home runs in 22 games, Trout looks like an offensive force again — albeit without the contribution on the basepaths he made earlier in his career. He went deep five times as the Los Angeles Angels split a four-game series with the Yankees.

The problem is this has happened before. Last year he hit nine homers in April before going on the injured list in early May with a knee injury. In 2024, he hit nine home runs in April but tore his meniscus before the end of the month and didn't play again. In 2023, his April OPS was over 1.000. He ended up playing barely half the season.

Trout arrived at spring training this year hoping to return to center field after playing most of last season in right or at designated hitter. He said playing center would actually be easier on his body.

So far, he's started 20 of his 22 games in center under new manager Kurt Suzuki. Trout's theory is being put to the test. If he's still healthy and hitting well at this time next month, then the Angels can start to wonder if Trout is about to enjoy a late-career renaissance.

Trivia time

Trout is one of four players to win three MVPs before turning 30. Who are the others?

(Hint: One of them has been a teammate of Trout's.)

Five above .500

All five teams in the NL Central have winning records. The Chicago Cubs have the third-best run differential in baseball, and Pittsburgh is fifth. Meanwhile, Cincinnati and St. Louis have been winning the close ones. The Reds are 6-0 in one-run games. The Cardinals are 5-0 — and also 5-0 in extra innings.

Both the Cubs and Cardinals are on five-game winning streaks.

Meanwhile, every team in the AL West is at or below .500.

Performance of the week

Byron Buxton went 4 for 5 with two home runs and four runs scored to help the Minnesota Twins to a 6-0 win over Boston on Tuesday night.

Buxton is not off to a great start at the plate this year. Half his RBIs for the season came Tuesday. The Twins, however, are at .500 after losing 92 games a year ago.

Comeback of the week

Down by four in the bottom of the ninth Wednesday night, the San Diego Padres scored five times to beat Seattle 7-6.

It was still 6-3 with two outs, but Luis Campusano and Ramón Laureano hit RBI singles, then Jackson Merrill drove in two runs with a double to win it. It was the first time since 2019 the Padres won after entering the ninth trailing by at least four. Seattle's win probability peaked at 98.7% in the ninth, according to Baseball Savant.

That was San Diego's seventh straight win. The streak eventually reached eight, and the Padres are now a half-game behind the first-place Dodgers in the NL West.

Trivia answer

Stan Musial, Barry Bonds and Albert Pujols.

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