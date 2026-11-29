COLUMBUS, Ohio — Leave it to a warming container outside the locker room to encapsulate a nightmare week for Michigan.

After the Wolverines suffered their worst loss to Ohio State in 122 meetings of "The Game," the container holding their postgame Chick-fil-A sandwiches caught fire as coach Kyle Whittingham and his players were trying to process a 45-0 drubbing at Ohio Stadium.

For a program that's still looking for an athletic director after it dropped out of a deal with Trev Alberts and still assessing Whittingham's future, the fire was a fitting conclusion to what could be one of the worst weeks in Michigan's history.

Whittingham thought the team's approach coming into the game was good. At least until it started.

“I didn’t see this coming at all. It was an embarrassment. I can’t tell you there was anything positive to take away from that game because there wasn’t,” he said.

Michigan's offense continued to struggle and was held to 150 yards. Sophomore Bryce Underwood had his second straight subpar effort against the Buckeyes, completing 9 of 17 passes for 86 yards and an interception.

The defense, which had been Michigan's strength throughout the season, allowed a season-high 484 yards, including 231 rushing.

The game was chippy early on. There was pushing and shoving between both teams in the south end zone near the visitors' tunnel during pregame warmups. Michigan safety Nico Andrighetto then hit Ohio State returner Devin McCuin after he called for a fair catch on the opening kickoff.

Officials regained control with two minutes left in the first half after the sidelines cleared when Ohio State running back Bo Jackson was tackled out of bounds by Michigan’s Troy Bowles. Ohio State defensive end Epi Sitanilei appeared to throw a couple of punches, but no players were ejected.

“I’ll take the blame for that. Should have had more control of the football team, but it was it chippy from the pregame,” Whittingham said.

Michigan (6-6, 3-6 Big Ten) is bowl eligible, but whether Whittingham will be on the sideline is to be determined. The last UM coach to only last one year was George Little in 1924.

The Wolverines were ranked 16th in the preseason AP Top 25, before dropping out of the poll during the first month of the season.

Whittingham did his best to state his case for remaining in charge to whoever will make that decision.

“It’s not my place to speculate on speculation, but all I’m concerned with is getting things fixed. I know exactly what needs to be fixed after being in it for a year,” he said. “I’m absolutely in favor of having those extra practices, like extra spring ball in a sense, and you know we have a lot of guys that can really use those practices, but again that’s you know something the players and administration will have to decide.”

Underwood and safety Chris Bracy both said they support Whittingham — who went 177-88 in 22 seasons at Utah — but that it's not their call.

“I have full belief in coach Whittingham. He has a great history, if you just go look at it,” Bracy said.

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