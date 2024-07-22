Michigan's accused sign-stealing ex-staffer Connor Stalions is subject of upcoming show on Netflix

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — (AP) — Connor Stalions is set to share his side of the story from an alleged sign-stealing scheme within Michigan's football team before the Wolverines went on to win the national championship.

Netflix announced Monday that the fourth season of “Untold” will include “Sign Stealer,” on Aug. 27, when Stalions breaks his silence on the scandal that shook college football.

Stalions was on coach Jim Harbaugh's staff until resigning in November, accused of purchasing tickets to scout future opponents and sending people to those games to digitally record teams signaling in their plays.

In-person scouting is banned by the NCAA, which has been investigating Michigan's system to determine how organized it was and who knew about it. Records from other Big Ten schools show Stalions bought tickets to numerous games involving future opponents. He was initially placed on leave by the school and later resigned.

NCAA President Charlie Baker has said the Wolverines won the national championship “fair and square” earlier this year.

The Big Ten Conference banned Harbaugh from coaching the final three games of the regular season for leading a program that violated the conference's sportsmanship policy.

Harbaugh, who left the school to lead the Los Angeles Chargers, has denied any knowledge of an improper scouting scheme in his program.

