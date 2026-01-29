Mets sign nine-time All-Star Craig Kimbrel to minor league deal with invitation to spring training

NEW YORK — The New York Mets signed reliever Craig Kimbrel to a minor league contract Thursday with an invitation to big league spring training, giving the nine-time All-Star an opportunity to pitch for his 10th different team should he make the club.

The 37-year-old Kimbrel was 0-1 with a 2.25 ERA while pitching in 14 games for the Braves and Astros last season. He also spent time in the Rangers organization, appearing in 24 games for their Triple-A affiliate before being released without a call-up.

Kimbrel is 56-48 over 16 seasons, including stints with the Padres, Red Sox, White Sox, Cubs, Dodgers, Phillies and Orioles. The former NL Rookie of the Year ranks fourth among relievers with 1,282 career strikeouts and fifth in saves with 440.

The Mets also signed Austin Barnes to a minor league deal with an invite to spring training. The 36-year-old catcher hit .214 over 13 games with the Dodgers last season, then spent most of the rest of the season in the Giants minor league system.

Meanwhile, the Nationals claimed left-hander Richard Lovelady off waivers from the Mets and designated utility player Mickey Gasper for assignment. Lovelady is 5-13 with three saves and a 5.35 ERA over parts of six major league seasons.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.