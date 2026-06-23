Meet Caramelo, the Mexico superfan attending his 11th World Cup

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — Long after Mexico's World Cup win against South Korea, fans young and old lined up outside the stadium to take photos with Héctor Chávez and his big black sombrero.

Also known as Caramelo, candy in English, Chávez is arguably as well-known in Mexico as the members of the national team.

He says the game last Thursday in Guadalajara was his 543rd match watching “El Tri,” which he has followed around the world since Mexico last hosted the World Cup in 1986.

Now at his 11the World Cup, Chávez is flanked by his 21-year-old son, also called Héctor Chávez, and known as Caramelo Jr. Both wear oversized sombreros with their nicknames written in all caps, making them hard to miss at stadiums.

“Mexico has one of the best fan bases in the world, one that travels the most to matches, and one of the most colorful ones in the world, with tradition, identity and pride,” the 64-year-old Chávez told The Associated Press. “I’m very fortunate to be here, with my son by my side in his fifth World Cup, to keep supporting the national team with everything we’ve got.”

Chávez has become a familiar sight in every stadium where the team plays in Mexico and around the world, including friendlies. He said the first national team match he attended was on Feb. 19, 1986, when Mexico faced the Soviet Union in the country’s capital. His first World Cup match was that same year, on June 3 against Belgium.

Despite being at another World Cup at home, Chávez said he struggled to make it to the games this time.

“This has been the most expensive World Cup in history, some of my friends who usually accompany me couldn’t come,” he said. “I had to break the piggy bank, and we are here with the support of our family, because without this support it wouldn’t be possible. The truth is that we’ve worked hard to be here, but finally we made it and we will keep following the national team to the end.”

Caramelo is popular but also has his critics

Despite his popularity, Chávez is not universally loved in Mexico. Critics say he’s getting too much attention and question whether he’s promoting himself or the national team. He’s annoyed some fans by throwing his hat onto the field, including at the game between Colombia and Uzbekistan in Mexico City last week.

“Well, they say that if they are criticizing you, it's because you are doing something good. We try not to pay too much attention to it. We preferer to hold on to the great support that the fans have shown us in person,” the younger Héctor Chávez said.

Many teams have superfans who attract headlines at World Cups. Spain had Manuel Cáceres, known as “Manolo el del bombo” or “Manolo the bass drummer,” who followed the Spanish national team since the 1982 World Cup. He died last year. Brazil’s Clóvis Acosta Fernandes, known as the “Gaúcho Da Copa,” died in 2015.

Congo has Michel Nkuka Mboladinga, who gained fame during the Africa Cup of Nations for posing as a statue of Congo's assassinated independence hero Patrice Lumumba. He missed the team's first game at this year's World Cup but was expected to make it to Tuesday's match against Colombia.

Chávez worried that die-hard fans are being priced out of the World Cup, affecting the atmosphere in stadiums.

“I miss the hardcore fans who follow their teams, who chant and cheer during the whole 90 minutes. Did you notice that they couldn’t even get the wave to work again?" he said after Mexico's match against South Korea on June 18. “And why is that? It’s because we don’t have these fans. And why don’t we have these fans? It’s because they can’t afford these expensive tickets.”

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AP World Cup: https://apnews.com/FIFA-World-Cup

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