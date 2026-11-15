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McIlroy wins season-long Race to Dubai title on European tour for record-tying 8th time

By Associated Press
World Tour Championship Golf Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his second shot on the second hole during the final round of the World Tour Golf Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (Altaf Qadri/AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)
By Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Rory McIlroy captured the season-long Race to Dubai golf title on the European tour for a record-tying eighth time by finishing second at the World Tour Championship won by Tyrrell Hatton on Sunday.

McIlroy joined Colin Montgomerie atop the all-time list of winners of the previously named "Order of Merit" award, adding another significant achievement to the resume of a player who has done pretty much everything in golf — notably the career Grand Slam.

Hatton shot 6-under 66 to win the season-ending event by five strokes on 15-under par, but the main focus was on the tense fight for the year-long points title between McIlroy and young Spaniard Eugenio Chacarra, who arrived in Dubai atop the standings just ahead of the Northern Irishman.

In a turbulent final round in which Chacarra played one group behind McIlroy, the pair regularly exchanged places in the top two spots of the projected standings. McIlroy won out, shooting a bogey-free 67 that ultimately left him in outright second place.

Chacarra needed to eagle the par-5 18th — or get some unlikely help from a couple of players finishing their rounds after him — but neither scenario transpired. He shot 69 and tied for third, dropping him to second place in the Race to Dubai standings.

McIlroy has now won the season-long title for the last five years, as well as in 2012, ‘14 and ’15.

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See AP’s full golf coverage here

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