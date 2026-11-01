Mbappé scores again as Real Madrid wins easily, Lazio needs late winner to go top in Italy

MADRID — Kylian Mbappé scored again as Real Madrid won 3-0 at Racing Santander to keep pace with Spanish leader Barcelona on Sunday, while Lazio went top of Serie A after beating Cagliari 2-1.

Lazio took full advantage of defending champion Inter Milan's loss to city rival AC Milan on Saturday to move three points ahead, but needed a late winner from striker Andrea Pinamonti.

Later Sunday, Juventus hosted Napoli and Arsenal looked to go three points clear at the top of the Premier League when it played at Liverpool.

Moment of silence in Spain

The Spanish league held a moment of silence before every match this weekend to remember the victims of the deadly train crash in Spain.

Mbappé scored his 12th league goal this season to put Madrid ahead with an 11th-minute penalty, having been fouled himself. He was involved in midfielder Jude Bellingham's goal midway through the first half.

Summer signing Yan Diomandé's powerful strike made it 3-0 before halftime.

Madrid is in third place, one point behind Atletico Madrid and three behind free-scoring Barcelona.

On Tuesday, Mbappé apologized for comments in which he apparently referred to Mao Zedong, the founding leader of Communist China, as a dictator, after facing backlash and losing brand deals with Chinese companies.

That came a day after he finished second behind Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane in the men's Ballon d'Or award.

Also in Spain, struggling Getafe rallied to beat Sevilla 3-1 with forward Martín Satriano setting up the equalizer for striker Enes Ünal and then scoring himself. Orel Mangala netted a late third.

Lazio's late show in Italy

Pinamonti came on as a second-half substitute and ripped off his sky-blue Lazio jersey in celebration after netting the winner in the 83rd.

Gustav Isaksen equalized for Lazio late in the first half after Cagliari striker M’Bala Nzola had put the Sardinian side in the lead in the 21st.

Elsewhere, France midfielder Lucas Da Cunha's penalty late in the first half helped fourth-place Como to a 1-0 home win against rock-bottom Venezia, which has lost nine of 10 games.

Frosinone consolidated sixth spot with a 2-0 win over Torino.

Lyon climbs to third in France

Lyon moved into third place and stayed ahead of Paris FC on goal difference after both sides won.

Goals from Ghana forward Ernest Nuamah and veteran midfielder Corentin Tolisso gave Lyon a 2-0 home win against Angers, while Mali striker Lassine Sinayoko's brace helped Paris FC beat Monaco 3-1 at home.

United States forward Folarin Balogun scored for Monaco.

Strasbourg routed Auxerre 5-1 at home with striker Gessime Yassine scoring twice.

Later Sunday, Marseille looked for its fourth straight league win when it hosted Toulouse.

Defending champion PSG won on Friday.

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