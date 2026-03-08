Maxx Crosby bids emotional farewell to Raiders fans, eyes Super Bowl with Ravens

LAS VEGAS — Star pass rusher Maxx Crosby struggled to hold in his emotions as he said goodbye to Raiders fans in a nearly 13-minute video Saturday and told his new supporters in Baltimore that he would go there with the singular goal of winning the Super Bowl.

Crosby was dealt in a blockbuster but not surprising trade Friday night, ending the five-time Pro Bowler's seven seasons with the Raiders, including all six in Las Vegas after the franchise moved from Oakland.

The Raiders will receive two first-round picks from the Ravens, including the No. 14 overall selection in next month's NFL draft, one person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. That person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be announced until the NFL's new year starts next week.

“I gave you all everything I got, and I have no regrets about that,” Crosby said. “I put everything into trying to win as a Raider. I'm not trying to get emotional already, but it's tough, man. It's been a damn journey.”

Crosby has long said he wanted to play his entire career for the Raiders, and he noted in the video Las Vegas will continue to be his home.

“Ever since I've been here, I've had one goal and one mission and that's to become the best version of myself and help bring a championship back to the Raider organization,” Crosby said. “I feel like I left everything I had on the table for this team. I've given my heart and soul, and I feel like I let you all down. Ever since Day One, I've wanted to create and build a winner with the Raiders.”

Crosby, 28, had 10 sacks and a career-high 28 tackles for loss last season. He has reached double-digit sacks four times in his seven seasons while playing through numerous injuries.

It was that sort of production that prompted the Ravens to made a trade offer after it became clear the Raiders would be willing to entertain such requests.

Like with the Raiders, the Ravens enter next season with a new coach in Jesse Minter. Unlike Las Vegas, which is going through a major rebuild, Baltimore is in a win-now mode with three-time All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens hope Crosby will help improve a defense that tied for 28th in the NFL in sacks last season with only 30.

“I'm going there with one purpose, and that's to help this team get to where it ultimately needs to be and where everybody wants to go, and that's winning the Super Bowl,” Crosby said. “I know it's going to be very difficult. I know there's no guarantees in this, but I'm going to give everything in my heart and soul to bring a championship to Baltimore.”

Though Crosby had long hoped to always play for the Raiders, his frustration with the organization's struggles was evident even before a tumultuous end to last season. Then when the club chose to place him on injured reserve last season with two games remaining because of a knee injury, Crosby — who takes pride in not coming off the field — left the team facility after being informed of the decision.

He said in the video, however, he didn't have ill will toward the organization or those in it, including general manager John Spytek.

“I bleed silver and black,” Crosby said. “That'll never change, and I'm a Raider for life. I truly want to finish, when it's all said and done, in a Raiders jersey whenever that time comes. But for the time being, it's a new day. I'm going to Baltimore. Flock Nation, everybody in the whole city of Baltimore, I've got a lot to learn. Everything is going to be new to me, and I'm excited in attacking this head on like I do everything else.”

