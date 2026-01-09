Mavs' Anthony Davis to miss time with ligament damage in hand, AP source says

Anthony Davis has ligament damage in his left hand, and the Dallas Mavericks' oft-injured big man could be facing an extended absence, a person with knowledge of the injury told The Associated Press on Friday.

Davis was injured late in a 116-114 loss at the Utah Jazz on Thursday night. The 10-time All-Star was in obvious pain on the bench before going to the locker room. Further testing revealed the extent of the damage, the person told the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the injury haven't been publicly revealed.

The latest injury for Davis is a significant development for the Mavericks as they try to figure out how to move on from the trade for Davis that sent young superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers 11 months ago.

General manager Nico Harrison, the orchestrator of the deal, was fired in November after Dallas got off to a slow start. The Mavericks are 10 games under .500 and out of the playoff picture less than two years after playing in the NBA Finals.

There has been speculation about Davis getting traded again, but most of that has been predicated on him being healthy. The hand injury could sideline him until after the Feb. 5 trade deadline.

The 32-year-old Davis has missed 18 of the Mavericks' 31 games this season with calf and groin injuries. He was nursing an abdominal injury when the Mavericks traded for him last February, and he re-aggravated it in his Dallas debut. Davis was sidelined for the next 18 games.

