Mavericks are hiring national champ coach Dusty May away from Michigan, AP source says

DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks and Dusty May of national champion Michigan are finalizing a deal for the coach to make the jump from college to the NBA, a person with knowledge of the deal said Monday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal wasn't completed.

May and the Wolverines won the NCAA championship with a 69-63 win over UConn in April to wrap up a 34-3 season. They opened the NCAA Tournament by becoming the first team ever to score at least 90 points in five consecutive games.

That came three years after the 49-year-old May led Florida Atlantic to its only Final Four appearance. The Owls returned to the NCAA tourney in 2024 before May was hired by Michigan.

May replaces Jason Kidd, who was let go two weeks after Masai Ujiri was hired as president of basketball operations and alternate governor of the Mavericks.

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