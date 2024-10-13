Matt McCarty takes lead at Black Desert in his 2nd PGA Tour start

IVINS, Utah — (AP) — Matt McCarty took a two-stroke lead into the final round in his second PGA Tour start, shooting a 7-under 64 on Saturday in the inaugural Black Desert Championship.

A three-time winner this season on the Korn Ferry Tour to earn an instant promotion to the PGA Tour, McCarty had a 19-under 194 total at Black Desert Resort in the tour's first event in Utah in 61 years.

On a breezier, but still low-scoring afternoon on the Tom Weiskopf design carved out of an ancient black lava field, the 26-year-old McCarty played a five-hole stretch on the front nine in 6 under — highlighted by an eagle chip-in on the par-5 seventh.

“I think it’s just very comfortable environment being back in the desert,” said McCarty, from Scottsdale, Arizona. “Just like the views and like it’s just a cool place to be. Cool place to play well, also.”

On the back nine, McCarty drove the green and two-putted for birdie on the short par-4 14th. He hit a wedge to 6 inches on the par-4 16th, then two-putted the par-5 18th for another birdie.

“All the stuff that kind of comes on the other side of a win out here, of having the exemption for a couple years, getting in the Masters, stuff like that,” McCarty said. “It’s hard not to think about those things.”

McCarty — who tied for 63rd last week in Mississippi in his PGA Tour debut — finished the suspended third Saturday morning with three pars for a 68 that left him two shots behind leader Stephan Jaeger.

“Long day. A little tired,” McCarty said. “Watch whatever is left of the football today and just go to bed early.”

Jaeger shot a 68 to drop two strokes back with Joe Highsmith (62), Kevin Streelman (63) and Harris English (66).

Jaeger already has one victory this year, capturing his first PGA Tour title in the Houston Open in a duel over Scottie Scheffler. He is one of two players — Chris Kirk, who was tied for 36th at 9 under after a 70, is the other — who finished in the top 50 in the FedEx Cup and are assured of all the $20 million signature events next year.

Highsmith had his lowest score on the tour.

“It was certainly probably one of the best rounds I’ve ever played in my entire life golfing.” Highsmith said. “It got pretty hard on the back nine with some crosswinds.”

Harry Hall was 15 under after a 64. Kurt Kitayama (64) was 14 under with Chad Ramey (64) and Beau Hossler (66).

