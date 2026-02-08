Matsuyama shoots 68 to take 1-shot lead at Phoenix Open with top-ranked Scheffler lurking

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Hideki Matsuyama shot a 3-under 68 despite some missed opportunities down the stretch to take a one-shot lead in the third round of the Phoenix Open on Saturday.

Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler was lurking five shots off the lead after shooting 67 in a bunched leaderboard that had four players a shot behind Matsuyama.

Matsuyama failed to get up-and-down from near the green on the short par-4 17th and left a 15-foot birdie putt on the lip at 18 to finish at 13-under 200 on TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course.

The two-time Phoenix Open champion was tied with Ryo Hisatsune after 17 holes, but took the outright lead into the final round after his countryman failed to get up-and-down from the greenside bunker for a bogey on 18. Hisatsune shot 70 to finish at 12 under.

Nicolai Hojgaard had five birdies his final six holes to shoot a bogey-free 65. Maverick McNealy had a stretch of four birdies in five holes on the back nine to shoot 65. Si Woo Kim had an eagle on the par-5 third hole to shoot 66 and join them at 12 under.

Hisatsune shot 63 in the second round to surge ahead of Matsuyama by a shot, setting up a third-round "dream" final pairing with the player who inspired so many young Japanese golfers.

Neither could get much going on the front nine.

Matsuyama had birdies on three of his first four holes, including a 27-footer over a swale on the par-3 fourth. He also bogeyed Nos. 2 and 5 when he couldn’t get up-and-down, making the turn at 1 under 34.

Hisatsune couldn’t gain much traction, either, turning in even par with two birdies and two pars.

Matsuyama birdied the par-4 10th hole and added another with a two putt at the par-5 13th to take the lead at 13, but closed with five straight pars.

Hisatsune also birdied 10 and got up and down on the short par-4 17th for birdie to tie for the lead before he missed an 8-foot par putt on 18.

Scheffler extended the PGA Tour's longest active cuts streak to 66 with a bogey-free 65 in the second round, leaving him seven shots back of Hisatsune’s lead of 11 under.

A grip change between the second and third rounds continued to pay dividends as the world No. 1 climbed up the leaderboard.

Scheffler had his first birdie on the par-4 eighth and holed out a bunker shot at No. 10 for the first of consecutive birdies. He followed a three-putt bogey on the par-3 12th by getting up and down for birdie on the two back-nine par 5s, 13 and 15.

But then he stalled out.

Scheffler missed a birdie putt on No. 16, couldn't get up-and-down from pin high on the par-4 17th and missed another birdie on 18.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.