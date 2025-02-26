Matildas condemn misogynistic comments by radio host about Australian women's soccer team

SYDNEY — (AP) — The Matildas joined in the heavy criticism Wednesday of a commercial radio host’s misogynistic and crass comments about Australia’s national women’s soccer team. The host has since been taken off-air.

The Matildas, coming off losses to Japan and the United States in the SheBelieves Cup, were the subject of a bizarre and offensive rant by comedian and host Marty Sheargold on his Triple M radio program.

Among other things, he described the players as high schoolers with “all the infighting and all the friendship issues” and asked his co-hosts if they had “any men’s sports” to talk about.

"There's something wrong with the Matildas. They had that wonderful tournament out here where we all fell in love with them, even though they didn't make the quarters," Sheargold said, referring to the 2023 World Cup where Australia reached the semifinals at home.

Rosie Malone, who played field hockey for Australia, posted an edited version of Sheargold's comments on social media, describing them as “disgusting” and “horrendous.”

“It’s 2025 and something like this is being aired on prime-time radio," she posted. "I heard this on the radio yesterday — on the way to training and all I could think about was the young girls sitting in the car with their parents, maybe on the way to or from their own training sessions hearing this.

“I’m sure many of them would have been hurt and confused. I was in disbelief."

Matildas players Alex Chidiac and Clare Wheeler responded to Malone’s Instagram post, with Chidiac saying she was “so sick" of such commentary and Wheeler saying “sport is for everyone and these views are for no one."

Matildas captain Steph Catley said the comments were “completely unacceptable.”

In a statement Wednesday, Football Federation Australia said: "Such remarks not only diminish the extraordinary achievements and contributions of our women's national football team but also fail to recognize the profound impact they have had on Australian sport and society."

“The Matildas have inspired a new generation of Australians ... who now see a future for themselves in football and sport more broadly. They have broken barriers, set new standards, and elevated the game to unprecedented heights. Their success has been instrumental in transforming women’s sport in Australia, and they deserve to be covered with the respect and professionalism they have earned."

Sports minister is critical

Australia's sports minister, Anika Wells, described the comments as “boorish, boring, wrong" and soccer's national players' union said “it is important such ignorance does not go unchecked.”

The "comments were disgusting, pathetic and deeply misogynistic, showing a complete lack of respect for women's sport and football as a whole," Professional Footballers Australia chief executive Beau Busch said. "The Matildas have inspired countless Australians as players and fans. To diminish their achievements — or women's sport more broadly — is not just insulting but shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the importance of our sport in this country."

The Triple M network said the comments didn't “align with (its) views and values” and took the program off air. It said a new drive show would be announced soon. Sheargold also issued an apology.

"Any comedy, including mine, can miss the mark sometimes, and I can see why people may have taken offense at my comments regarding the Matildas. I sincerely apologize,” Sheargold said.

