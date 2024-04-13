Masters fashion: Day was asked by Augusta National to change his wardrobe so 'respectfully' he did

AUGUSTA, Ga. — (AP) — Jason Day went viral at the Masters this week for wearing some rather bold outfits from Malbon.

Turns out one of them was a bit too bold.

Day said after finishing his third round Saturday that he was asked the previous day to take off the white vest he was wearing that said in big letters across the midsection: "Malbon Golf Championship." Day wasn't sure who exactly requested the wardrobe change, but “respectfully, you do that, because it's all about the tournament here, and I respect the tournament.”

Malbon founder Stephen Malbon told The Associated Press on Friday that he wasn't sure whether someone told Day to change out of the vest, or whether the former PGA champion had pulled it off because the weather was warming up.

Day said he wasn’t trying to make a statement, either. Just like other players, whose apparel providers “script” certain looks for major tournaments, Malbon had laid out what it wanted him to wear at Augusta National.

“They send you the scripting and say, ‘This is what we want you to wear Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” Day explained after a third-round 76 wearing a far more subdued olive green polo Saturday, “and I’m like, ‘OK.’"

LOWRY LIKES IT

Shane Lowry had the shot of the day at the difficult par-4 14th on Saturday, when the former British Open champ hit his tee shot into the trees right of the fairway. Lowry caught a break — the ball was right between two trees — and took advantage of it.

With just 118 yards left, Lowry knocked his approach left of the hole, took advantage of the green's undulations and watched as it tracked all the way in for an eagle. It was the first on the hole since Martin Kaymer in 2016.

Lowry threw his arms up in celebration, but the good vibes didn't last long. He bogeyed two of the next three and shot 75.

“Unfortunately, the game that we play, there’s more days like this than there is good days," he said. “I’m old enough now and mature enough now to take it on the chin and move on.”

CASHING IN

It isn't just college football and basketball players cashing in on their name, image and likeness these days The legislation that allowed them to begin profiting off themselves a few years ago also has helped top amateurs.

Neal Shipley, the only amateur among five at the Masters to make the cut this year, pointed out how expensive it is to play in major tournaments, especially when he is unable to accept prize money. It can cost thousands to rent a house in Augusta for the week, and travel and other expenses can drive the tab for the Masters up quickly.

“I've got NIL and stuff going on. I've got great partners,” said Shipley, who plays college golf at Ohio State, after struggling to a third-round 80 on Saturday. “Coming into this week and heading into U.S. Open, it’s not cheap. My partners have been great with supporting me. Just really grateful for all they’ve done for me thus far.”

Shipley plans to play the U.S. Open at Pinehurst in June as an amateur. After that, he will likely turn professional and head off to qualifying school. Then he can start accepting some of that prize money.

IF IT WEREN'T FOR BAD LUCK

Tyrell Hatton was left wondering Saturday what he must do to get the score he deserves at Augusta National.

Hatton hasn’t had much luck at the Masters during his career — he's finished no better than tied for 34th in seven appearances — and that continued on his final hole Saturday, when he four-putted from inside 30 feet. That ruined what would have been a rare under-par round for him and dropped him to 3 over for the tournament.

With the greens hard and fast late in the afternoon, Hatton’s par putt from 4 feet rimmed out and rolled twice that far past the hole. He was still fuming at the speed of the greens as he addressed reporters a few minutes later.

“It looks horrific on TV,” he said. “But if it’s a flat putt, it’s going a foot past, two past, not six foot, but eight foot past. I don’t know what I have to do around this place to get some good fortune and actually shoot under par."

HOT START, COLD FINISH

If only Ryan Fox could play the first three holes at Augusta National over and over, he might be in the hunt for a green jacket, rather than 4 over and well out of contention heading into the final round.

For the second time this week, Fox started birdie-birdie-birdie Saturday. He also did it during Thursday's opening round, while making par at each of the first three holes Friday. That means he is 6 under over those three holes for the tournament.

Also means he is 10 over for the rest of the holes.

It doesn't help when a brilliant shot turns into a disaster. Fox hit the flagstick from 110 yards on No. 17 on Saturday and the ball bounced backward into the bunker. Rather than having a short birdie putt, Fox wound up making triple bogey.

“That’s one of the more unlucky breaks I’ve had on a golf course,” he said. “It rolled in a crap lie and had no way of getting near it. Had a bit of a brain explosion on that putt and kind of ruined what was a really good round.”

