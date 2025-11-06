Massive fire heavily damages home owned by Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The home of Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was heavily damaged by a massive fire Thursday morning. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Miami-Dade County fire officials said the blaze was called in around 4:36 a.m. Spoelstra was not in the home at the time. He and the Heat played in Denver on Wednesday night and their charter flight back to Miami did not land until 5:11 a.m.

Spoelstra arrived at the home shortly after the plane landed, with several fire crews working to try to contain the blaze. Smoke was still seen rising over the property around 8 a.m. but it appeared that most of the fire was contained at that time.

Fire officials said a news briefing was scheduled for later Thursday. Property records show Spoelstra bought the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home in December 2023.

