Mason Miller returns to Padres' bullpen for Game 4 of NL Division Series after paternity absence

SAN DIEGO — All-Star closer Mason Miller is returning to the San Diego Padres' bullpen on Wednesday night after missing one playoff game on the paternity list.

Miller was put back on the Padres' roster for Game 4 of the NL Division Series against Milwaukee. Miller hadn't yet arrived in the Padres' clubhouse several hours before the first pitch, but manager Craig Stammen said everything went well for Miller and his wife over the previous 24 hours.

The Padres are also hopeful that top setup man Adrian Morejon will be available after he was ruled out of Game 3 with shoulder discomfort, Stammen said.

San Diego is facing elimination for the second straight night at Petco Park against the Brewers, who lead the best-of-five series 2-1. Walker Buehler is starting Game 4 for the Padres after missing the first two games of this series on the paternity list.

“Everybody has a different situation, a different way of looking at it, a different expectation,” Stammen said. “There’s always health implications that go with it, and the No. 1 thing is you want a healthy baby and you want Mom and Dad to enjoy it. I think we’ve been able to accomplish that with the two births we’ve had here in October.”

The Padres ruled out Miller about 45 minutes before the first pitch of Game 3 on Tuesday, but San Diego eked out a 4-3 victory with 4 2/3 gritty innings of one-run relief from four pitchers behind starter Nick Pivetta. Game 2 starter Michael King stepped up to pitch the final two innings on one day of rest, earning his first save since 2023.

Miller was an elite closer throughout his first full season with the Padres, racking up 38 saves in 41 opportunities with a 0.90 WHIP and 129 strikeouts in just 70 innings — but he blew a six-out save attempt in Game 2 of the NLDS in Milwaukee.

Miller walked the bases loaded before giving up Jackson Chourio's two-out, two-strike, two-run single to end the Brewers' 4-3 win on Miller's 40th pitch. Both teams dismissed widespread postgame speculation that Miller had been tipping his pitches.

But the Padres have relied on Miller and his 104 mph fastball all season long while winning 91 games and earning the NL's first wild card spot. Miller earned the save in San Diego's clinching victory over the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card Series last week.

Morejon's absence was also taxing on the Padres' bullpen after he developed “stickiness” in his shoulder earlier in the series, leading the club to decide he shouldn't attempt to pitch in Game 3. The Padres will evaluate Morejon before Game 4 to see if he feels good enough to pitch.

“He was feeling a little bit better postgame last night,” Stammen said Wednesday. “So we’re hopeful today that he’ll be available.”

The Padres are hoping for a strong start from Buehler, who hasn't pitched since Sept. 26. The two-time World Series champion has a career 3.04 ERA over 19 postseason appearances — and in his most recent playoff outing, he secured the save in the Dodgers' championship-clinching victory over the Yankees in 2024.

Stammen even claimed that King is also available to pitch in Game 4, even after already throwing 14 innings with two starts in the Padres' first five playoff games.

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.