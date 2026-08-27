Masai Russell and Alison dos Santos break hurdles world records at Diamond League meet

ZURICH — The reactions from Alison dos Santos and Masai Russell at the finish line some 40 minutes apart were slightly different but conveyed the same sentiment — they each were new world-record holders in the hurdles.

Dos Santos stared toward the clock in amazement after finishing the 400-meter hurdles Thursday night at the Diamond League meet in Zurich. He immediately began pumping his right arm. His time: 45.80 seconds.

Later, the stage belonged to Russell, and she punctuated a blazing performance in 100-meter hurdles by holding aloft the index finger on her right hand. Her time: 12.09 seconds.

Russell, the Olympic champion from the United States, took 0.03 seconds off the previous world record held by Tobi Amusan — a mark the Nigerian set in a semifinal run at the 2022 world championships in Eugene, Oregon, on her way to winning gold.

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“When I heard that Alison dos Santos broke the world record, in the back of my mind, I was trying to focus and lock in, but I knew the track was hot," Russell said. "I got a lot of motivation from him, for sure.”

Dos Santos crossed the line to hold off the reigning world-record holder, Karsten Warholm of Norway. Warholm set the previous world mark at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, cracking the once-unthinkable 46-second barrier with a 45.94. That particular race was historically fast, with dos Santos running a personal best of 46.72, which was only good enough for third.

This time, nobody was faster than dos Santos.

“I have no words to explain what happened other than I just broke the world record,” the 2022 world champion said. “I have been showing a great form throughout the season — that I am fast, I am strong. We changed a lot of aspects of my training and racing in the preparation for this. I’m starting faster, I’m finishing stronger, and that is what I have to do to be able to break a world record.”

After the race, Warholm came over and gave him a congratulatory hug. He took losing his world record in stride.

“I have got to get back to the drawing board and do something else,” Warholm said after finishing in 46.69. “I still feel I can do something about it. I have been running 45.94 before. It is unbelievable. There is nothing more to say. It is a crazy event.”

Russell started fast and never looked back to both hold off Amusan and rewrite the record.

“Competing in a world-record race is amazing,” Amusan said. “I came out here and I did my best and I am happy with this (season’s best).”

Soon after gathering her thoughts, Russell posed with her right index over her lips. This was one performance that couldn’t be silenced.

“When I saw 12.09 ... I just got so emotional,” Russell said. “I dreamed about this moment for so long, and then hearing the crowd, like, this is the best place I could have ever imagined to break the world record.”

Sprinter Kenny Bednarek was certainly impressed.

“Crazy night,” said Bednarek, who won the 200 meters in 19.62 seconds. “It's the first time I have been at the meet where I have seen so many records.”

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