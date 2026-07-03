Mariners pitcher Bryce Miller loses his no-hit bid in the 7th inning against the Angels

SEATTLE — Bryce Miller took a no-hitter into the seventh inning for the Seattle Mariners on Thursday night before Nolan Schanuel led off with a bloop single to right field for the the Los Angeles Angels.

The right-hander struck out seven and walked none through six innings, throwing 50 of his 69 pitches for strikes. The only baserunner for the Angels had come when Denzer Guzmán reached second on a throwing error by Mariners third baseman J.P. Crawford with two outs in the fourth.

Guzmán followed Schanuel with a single of his own in the seventh, but Miller got through the inning with a 1-0 lead.

The 27-year-old Miller took a 3-2 record and 1.97 ERA into the game. His season debut was delayed by a strained left oblique muscle sustained in spring training, but he joined the rotation in mid-May.

Angels rookie Walbert Ureña also had a no-hitter going through five innings, before Crawford led off the sixth with a double.

James Paxton pitched the most recent no-hitter for Seattle in a game at Toronto on May 8, 2018. Paxton was born and raised in Canada.

The Angels haven’t been no-hit since Sept. 11, 1999 — the longest active streak in the majors. In that game, they lost 7-0 at Minnesota, shut down by Twins left-hander Eric Milton.

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