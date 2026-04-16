Marie-Louise Eta, the Bundesliga's first female coach, just wants to get on with her job

BERLIN — Union Berlin's Marie-Louise Eta says she understands the commotion over becoming the first female head coach in the Bundesliga but she just wants to get on with her job.

Eta made her first media appearance on Thursday, four days after she was appointed to the season's end after Steffan Baumgart was fired. She has five games.

“For me it’s always about football, it’s about working with people, and what I like most – enjoying as much success as possible together,” Eta said.

It's not her first time breaking barriers. She was the first female assistant coach in the Bundesliga, also with Union, in 2023, and has been working as the Union Berlin Under-19 men's coach since July.

“I’m trusted here. I appreciate that trust," she said. "I’m happy to be here. I’m happy we have a Bundesliga match this weekend, and I know that this has a social impact and perhaps even sends a message. I understand that. But the most important thing right now is what’s happening in the next few days, that we prepare ourselves as well as possible for the Bundesliga match against Wolfsburg.”

Union is only seven points clear of the relegation zone after winning just two games in 2026. Wolfsburg’s plight is even worse, second to last and seven points from safety with five rounds remaining.

The announcement of 34-year-old Eta's appointment prompted sexist and derogatory comments on social media, leading Union to push back.

Eta said she didn’t pay any attention to the negative comments but pointed to an overwhelming positive reaction, including from Bundesliga rivals.

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany said he was “thrilled” by Eta’s appointment.

“It’s always easy to downplay these key moments and say she’s just a coach like any other,” Kompany said. “But in the end it’s something truly special. It opens opportunities for younger women who feel they can become coaches, too. It opens doors. I wish her all the best.”

St. Pauli counterpart Alexander Blessin said Eta deserved her chance.

“If the quality is there, every person deserves it, then gender doesn’t matter. I find it a shame that we’re still discussing it,” Blessin said.

Breaking barriers

Eta is the first female head coach across the big five top divisions in men’s soccer in Spain, England, France, Italy and Germany.

Union’s small media room usually suffices, but it was packed with text writers, videographers and photographers on Thursday. Spanish-speaking journalists attested to the interest far beyond the Berlin borough of Köpenick where Union is based.

Eta entered the room with a cheery “Hallo!” and quickly tried to shift focus to the team’s upcoming game on Saturday.

“I understand the interest in principle. We already had something similar about 2 ½ years ago,” Eta said, referring to her time as assistant coach. “I’m familiar with it, and fundamentally what was always important to me was that we focus on the day-to-day aspects and the sense of community that happens on the pitch. It’s about football, it’s about performance.”

Union sporting chief Horst Heldt on Monday didn’t rule out Eta staying in charge of the men’s team beyond the five remaining league games, though she was already lined up to take over the women’s team.

“Next year in any case I’ll still be a coach,” she said.

Eta said she was happy if her appointment “opens up new paths and doors, perhaps even creates inspiration for young girls so they perhaps can see, hey, everything’s possible.”

But she made clear she wishes it wasn’t an issue.

“I hope that in the coming years," she said, “all of this will become even less important and that eventually only football will be the deciding factor.”

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