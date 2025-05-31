Mao Saigo shoots 66 to take US Women's Open lead as she chases her 2nd major title of the year

ERIN, Wis. — (AP) — Mao Saigo already won her first major title this year. She’s putting herself in position for another at U.S. Women’s Open.

Saigo shot a 6-under 66 on Friday to take second-round lead at Erin Hills, At 8-under 136, the 23-year-old Japanese player had a three-stroke advantage over a group of six led by top-ranked Nelly Korda.

If Saigo maintains this pace, she would finish at 16 under to match the score Brooks Koepka had in winning the U.S. Open at Erin Hills in 2017. Koepka matched a U.S. Open record.

Saigo was asked whether 16 under might be within reach.

“It is very difficult to compare,” she said through an intepretor. “All I can say is that I will do my best, and as a result, I would like to make a good result.”

Saigo won Chevron Championship in a playoff outside Houston just over a month ago for her first LPGA Tour title.

Korda, who has never finished higher than a tie for eighth in the U.S. Women’s Open, had a 67. That’s the best round she’s had in the event.

“I feel like I’ve had a very complicated relationship with U.S. Opens,” Korda said, “but I’m happy to be in the position I am heading into the weekend.”

She was 5 under with Hinako Shibuno (69), Sarah Schmelzel (68), Maja Stark (69), Yealimi Noh (71) and 2020 U.S. Women's Open champion A Lim Kim (71). Jing Yan (69), Lin Grant (69), Chiara Tamburlini (71) and Jinhee Im (72) were 4 under.

After not making a birdie until her 18th hole Thursday, Korda had seven of them Friday thanks to her improved putting.

“Honestly, I was hitting really good putts yesterday,” Korda said. “I was hitting it exactly where I wanted to and they just weren’t falling. It was one of those days. Today I did the same thing.”

Kim was one of 18 competitors still on the course finishing their rounds when weather concerns halted play for about 54 minutes. Kim was alone in second place at 6 under and playing No. 17 when the delay happened.

The 29-year-old from South Korea said she waited out the delay in a car. Kim then returned to make par on No. 17 before bogeying the par-5 18th to fall back into a tie for second.

Kim said she still likes where she stands midway through the tournament.

“Really good position,” Kim said. “I love to chase the leader, so let me see.”

Saigo made sure everyone would be chasing her this weekend as she bounced back from some early misfortune.

After starting out at No. 10 and getting birdies on No. 11 and No. 12, Saigo bogeyed the par-5 No. 14 when she got a bad break. Her third shot hit the flagstick, bounced backward and rolled all the way to a bunker.

But she recovered by getting four birdies in a five-hole stretch from Nos. 16-2.

“I thought that was not my mistake,” Saigo said. “I just thought to myself that it was just unlucky, and then I just changed my mind."

Play was suspended due to darkness Friday night with 12 player unable to finish.

