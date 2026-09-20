Manning throws 2 early TD passes to Coleman to help No. 1 Texas beat UTSA 30-6

AUSTIN, Texas — Arch Manning threw two early touchdown passes to Cam Coleman on a night he mostly struggled, and No. 1 Texas beat UTSA 30-6 in the Longhorns' last game before starting their Southeastern Conference schedule.

Texas (3-0) vaulted to No. 1 after its thrilling 24-23 victory over Ohio State last week when Manning led a 21-point rally in the fourth quarter.

But little came very easy Saturday night against the Roadrunners (2-1). Manning was just 16-of-32 passing for 161 yards, took several hard hits, and left the game with about six minutes to play with the game finally under control.

Texas next heads to No. 15 Tennessee to start SEC play.

Coleman's first touchdown came after a Texas interception by Rasheem Biles on the first play of the game. His second, on a leaping catch in the corner of the end zone, put Texas ahead 17-3 in the second quarter.

Gianni Spetic kicked field goals of 52, 34 and 23 yards and Texas led 23-6 to start the fourth quarter. Freshman Derrick Cooper's tacked on his first career touchdown run with 8:57 to play.

Manning struggled badly after his good start. He missed open receivers and wildly overthrew others. He took several hard hits on scrambles and had his helmet knocked off by a violent collision in the second quarter.

The Texas defense picked up where it left off after its dominant second half against Ohio State. The Longhorns allowed just 143 total yards and kept the Roadrunners out of the end zone.

The takeaway

UTSA: The Roadrunners will be happy with a defense that disrupted Manning's night. But UTSA could not match Texas' physical defensive front and tried to use a lot of misdirection and quick throws by quarterback Owen McCown.

Texas: The pass protection that kept Manning upright against Ohio State all but disappeared, forcing him on the run time and again. The Longhorns also got sloppy. After just six penalties in the first two games, Texas had eight for 88 yards against UTSA.

Up next

UTSA: Hosts Colorado State on Sept. 26.

Texas: At No. 15 Tennessee on Sept. 26

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.