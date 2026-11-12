Manchester United fires coach Carrick after worst start to a Premier League season

MANCHESTER, England — Michael Carrick was fired by Manchester United on Thursday after overseeing the 20-time English champion's worst start to a Premier League season, with U.S. men's coach Mauricio Pochettino a potential candidate to succeed him.

Carrick’s departure comes less than six months after he was given a two-year contract and the responsibility of reviving the fortunes of the once-dominant force of English soccer. United hasn’t won the league since managerial great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

A 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday left United 18th in the 20-team standings and in the relegation zone after just one league win all season. With eight points from 10 games, it is United’s worst start for 40 years — predating the Premier League era.

“After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions,” United said.

United added the “club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible.”

United has been working on a potential deal to have Pochettino replace Carrick, a source with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The 54-year-old Argentine is under contract with the U.S. team through the 2030 World Cup.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because no final decision had been made on Carrick’s future.

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