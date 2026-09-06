Sports

Man United stunned in added time to draw 2-2 at Everton in the Premier League

By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press
Britain Premier League Soccer Everton's Ainsley Maitland-Niles celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the English Premier League soccer match between Everton and Manchester United in Liverpool, England, Sunday, Sept. 6, 2026. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) (Peter Byrne/Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
By JAMES ROBSON, Associated Press

MANCHESTER, England — Ainsley Maitland-Niles struck in added time to rescue a 2-2 draw for Everton against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The deadline day signing came off the bench to make his debut and curled a brilliant long-range shot into the top corner to salvage a point for his new club.

United twice led at Hill Dickinson Stadium through goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko, who made it 2-1 in the 88th. But Everton had an answer on both occasions, with Tyrique George also scoring.

“I put my foot through it, it ended up in the top corner, which I'm happy about,” Maitland-Niles said.

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United has just one win from its opening three games of the season after a loss to Hull and victory against Ipswich.

Defensive frailties cost United again as it conceded two goals for the third game running.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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