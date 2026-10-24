Man City’s perfect start to Premier League season ends with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa

MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City's perfect start to the Premier League season ended Saturday with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa.

Nicolas Jackson scored both goals for Villa against Enzo Maresca's City, which was aiming for an eighth straight win in the league.

It also extended Villa's outstanding recent run to six wins from seven games in all competitions.

“It is incredible. It was difficult but we got the win and that is the most important thing," Jackson said. “We know City are a strong team and now we can focus on the next one.”

Jackson is up to seven goals for the season in all competitions. He fired the opener inside six minutes at Villa Park.

Erling Haaland headed City level in the second half, but Jackson got his second and the winner with a first-time finish that squirmed under goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Villa resurgence

Villa is rapidly climbing the standings after a desperate start to the campaign saw it fail to win any of its opening four games in the league, picking up just one point during that run.

Such a difficult start was understandable after a hugely disruptive offseason, which saw a raft of star players leave the club, including Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins, Ezri Konsa, Emi Martinez and Youri Tielemans.

Unai Emery, who transformed the club from relegation battler to Champions League contender, was forced to rebuild a team that won the Europa League last season and has done that in double-quick time.

Villa's last defeat was a 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Sept. 12. Since then Emery's team has gone from strength to strength with six wins and one draw in all.

City fell to a fourth defeat at Villa Park in as many seasons.

“Emery is just a tactical genius. Especially against Man City at our place we have been really good," said Villa defender Matty Cash. “He always has a plan for something and is always coming up with new ideas. When you play against top teams you have to adapt and I think we did that today.”

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.