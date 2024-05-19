Sports

Man City wins record fourth-straight Premier League title after 3-1 win against West Ham

By JAMES ROBSON

Britain Soccer Premier League Manchester City's Phil Foden celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and West Ham United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson) (Dave Thompson/AP)

MANCHESTER, England — (AP) — Manchester City won a record fourth-straight Premier League title on Sunday by beating West Ham 3-1 in the final game of the season.

City is the first team to be crowned champion of English soccer’s top division four years in a row after holding off the challenge of second-place Arsenal, which beat Everton 2-1.

Two goals from Phil Foden in the first half set Pep Guardiola's team on course for its latest title. Mohammed Kudus pulled a goal back for West Ham with a stunning overhead kick, but Rodri restored City's advantage as it marched toward a sixth title in seven seasons.

