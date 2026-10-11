Man City team bus avoids Liverpool fans ahead of Premier League clash

LIVERPOOL, England — Manchester City managed to avoid a hostile reception from Liverpool fans by taking an alternative route to Anfield for their Premier League clash on Sunday.

City's team bus has been targeted by Liverpool fans in the past as rivalries have grown between the teams. In the aftermath of City being found guilty of a raft of financial breaches another fierce welcome was expected.

But the team largely avoided the crowds by taking a back road into the stadium.

Inside, there was a taste of things to come as the City lineup was loudly jeered by the home fans.

The boos were even louder by kickoff, with chants of “going down.”

An independent panel found City artificially inflated its revenue by more than $1 billion to help sign some of soccer's biggest stars as it went on to dominate the Premier League.

City has appealed, but potential punishment could include a massive fine, points deductions or even expulsion.

Liverpool was City's biggest rival for a period — twice missing out on the league title by a single point.

“They should be stripped of everything they’ve won,” Liverpool fan Sav Agathangelo said. "The moment has gone for me to say in the season when we finish second, we’re champions.

"I would strip them of everything but I wouldn’t necessarily award it to runners-up or anyone else.”

City arrived at Anfield looking to extend its lead at the top of the standings to three points above second-place Arsenal.

Hull continues to impress

Mohamed Belloumi came off the bench to maintain Hull's impressive start to the season by salvaging a 2-2 draw against Everton.

The newly promoted team has lost just once this season and went ahead shortly after halftime at the MKM Stadium through Joel Helhardt.

Everton, which faces a potential sale after U.S. owner the Friedkin Group said it was looking for new investment, rallied through goals by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Thierno Barry to take a 2-1 lead.

But Belloumi, who was a 64th-minute substitute, found the equalizer 10 minutes after coming on.

Unhappy return

Oliver Glasner fell to a 3-1 defeat on his return to Crystal Palace with new club Nottingham Forest.

Glasner is a Palace hero after winning the FA Cup, Community Shield and UEFA Conference League as coach.

He left at the end of last season and took over at Forest.

Palace rallied after Dan Ndoye put Forest in front in the third minute at Selhurst Park.

Daichi Kamada and Jefferson Lerma both struck for the home team at the end of the first half and Yeremy Pino added a third after the break.

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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