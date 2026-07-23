Man City signs England international Elliot Anderson for $155M

LONDON — Manchester City officially completed the signing of England midfielder Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest on Thursday for a reported 116 million pounds ($155 million).

The club record fee for City eclipses the 100 million pounds ($139 million) it paid for Jack Grealish in 2021 and is among the biggest ever in the Premier League.

The 23-year-old Anderson has signed a five-year contract.

“City are one of the biggest clubs in the world and the squad they have is amazing — so strong in every position. As soon as I knew they wanted me, I was absolutely determined to make this move happen," Anderson said. “As a footballer, you want to test yourself at the highest level. Being at City means I have that opportunity."

Anderson is the first major signing by City since iconic manager Pep Guardiola stepped down at the end of last season. A new era is beginning under former Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca.

“Elliot is one of the outstanding young midfield talents in world football right now. He offers energy, outstanding work rate and an exceptional range of passing," said City director of football Hugo Viana. "His improvement in recent years has been really impressive and underlines his desire to be the best player he can be.

“At just 23, there is plenty of opportunity for development over the coming years and we feel he can become a complete midfielder. Manchester City is the best place for him to develop his game and keep improving, we are glad that he sees things the same way as we do."

Anderson began his career at Newcastle and joined Forest in 2024 where he went on to break into the England squad.

He was a key member Thomas Tuchel's England squad that won bronze at the World Cup.

“As soon as I arrive in Manchester after a break, I will be doing everything I can to establish myself in the City team," he said. “It’s a club built to win trophies and compete at the very top of the game. That is exciting for any footballer."

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James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

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