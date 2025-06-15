Madison Keys loses to 37-year-old qualifier in Queen's Club semifinals

LONDON — (AP) — Madison Keys was stunned in straight sets by 37-year-old qualifier Tatjana Maria in the Queen's Club semifinals on Saturday.

Maria, a German mother of two, beat Keys 6-3, 7-6 (3) for her first career victory in four meetings with the reigning Australian Open champion.

She is the oldest singles finalist on the WTA Tour since 2020, when Serena Williams won the Auckland Classic at age 38.

“You always have to keep going. You never can stop; it doesn't matter how it goes,” she said. “I love to play tennis, I love this sport, and we live for these special moments."

No. 86 Maria, a former Wimbledon semifinalist, toppled No. 8 Keys, who hit 10 aces but failed to get a break.

Keys, the No. 2 seed, exited with the No. 1, Zheng Qinwen, who lost to No. 8 Amanda Anisimova of the U.S. 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Anisimova and Maria last met seven years ago.

“It's incredible to see what she's doing and her family is so cute, seeing her kids coming everywhere,” Aninimova said. “It's really special for her, and it's going to be a great final.”

