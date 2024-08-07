Latest US track comeback puts Quincy Hall atop the medal stand in Olympic 400 meters

SAINT-DENIS, France — (AP) — Quincy Hall became the latest American to electrify Olympic track and field with an out-of-nowhere comeback Wednesday night, sprinting from far behind in the 400 meters to reel in three runners and capture the gold medal.

Hall, buried in fourth place as the runners rounded the last bend, outran the runner on his outside, then two more to the inside to cross the line in 43.40 seconds, the fourth-fastest time ever, then dropped to the track to do snow angels to celebrate.

Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith finished second and Muzala Samukonga of Zambia finished third.

Hall is the first American since LaShawn Merritt in 2008 to capture gold in the one-lap race. His victory came an evening after American Cole Hocker came from far behind late to beat the favorites in the men's 1500.

The win came about an hour after Noah Lyles advanced to the final of the 200 meters despite finishing second to Letsile Tebogo in his semifinal. Lyles will race for the gold medal Thursday.

