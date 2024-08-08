Lyles finishes 3rd in Olympic upset at 200 meters, falling to Letsile Tebogo of Botswana

SAINT-DENIS, France — (AP) — Noah Lyles suffered an upset in the 200 meters Thursday, settling for Olympic bronze for the second straight time in the event as Botswana's Letsile Tebogo won gold and American Kenny Bednarek got silver.

Lyles fell to his back after the loss and eventually sat up to be tended to by medics who rushed out onto the track.

Tebogo led wire-to-wire and won in 19.46 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in history. Bednarek, who also won silver in Tokyo, finished in 19.62 and Lyles, four nights after winning a close-as-can-be 100, ran the curve in 19.70.

___

AP Summer Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2024-paris-olympic-games

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.