Luka Doncic scores 44 points in 3 quarters to lead Lakers past Pacers 128-117 without LeBron

LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the first three quarters Friday night, overcoming LeBron James' absence and leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a 128-117 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

Doncic hit seven 3-pointers on a 14-for-25 shooting night and grabbed nine rebounds before sitting out the fourth for the Lakers, who rebounded from a road loss to Denver on Thursday and won for the fourth time in five games overall.

James sat out to rest his accumulation of minor injuries in his 23rd NBA season, but Doncic picked up any offensive slack from the start. The Slovenian superstar scored 22 points in the first quarter, topping 20 in the opening period for the fifth time this season — the most such first quarters in the NBA in one season at least 30 years.

Doncic capped his barrage by banking in his seventh 3-pointer late in his 15-point third quarter.

Doncic became only the fourth player in Lakers history to score 40 points in at least 10 games in a season, joining Kobe Bryant, Elgin Baylor and Jerry West. He also has the most 40-point games in the NBA this season, passing Anthony Edwards.

The Lakers only led by 19 entering the fourth, but they increased their lead without Doncic on the floor, ending his night before he could threaten for his eighth career 50-point game.

Austin Reaves scored 19 points before fouling out for only the second time in his career with 4:58 to play. Luke Kennard had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Marcus Smart scored 11 points on his 32nd birthday.

Pascal Siakam scored 26 points and Andrew Nembhard had 17 for the Pacers, who have lost eight straight since the All-Star break, including five consecutive blowout defeats. Indiana went 2 for 19 on 3-point attempts in the first half.

The Lakers also played without starting center Deandre Ayton, who has a knee injury.

Up next

Pacers: At Portland on Sunday.

Lakers: Host New York on Sunday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.