Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves still out indefinitely with injuries as Lakers prepare for playoffs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves will not return from injury in time to begin the Lakers' first-round playoff series against the Houston Rockets, leaving Los Angeles without its top two scorers.

“They’re out indefinitely,” Lakers coach JJ Redick said after practice Tuesday at the Lakers' training complex. “I’m not going to have an update for you this week.”

Doncic strained a hamstring and Reaves strained an oblique during the Lakers' loss to the Thunder on April 2 in Oklahoma City, and neither returned during the regular season. The Lakers host the Rockets in Game 1 on Saturday night.

Doncic will return to Los Angeles on Friday after traveling to Spain last week for treatment on his hamstring, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Doncic and the Lakers aren't revealing details about the NBA scoring champion's recovery.

Reaves is in Los Angeles, and he shot free throws with several teammates after practice ended Tuesday. The reported severity of his oblique strain seems likely to keep him out of the entire first-round series, although the Lakers haven't put any timeline on either player's recovery from injuries that frequently require a full month of healing or more.

Doncic and Reaves combined to average 56.8 points, 13.8 assists and 12.4 rebounds per game when healthy this season, and their absences put a massive anchor on LA's hopes of playoff advancement. Yet the Lakers still went 3-2 in the stars' absence, earning home-court advantage in the first round, after LeBron James resumed his role as the focal point of the offense.

Los Angeles also employed Luke Kennard as a ballhandler and initiator, and guard Marcus Smart is back after missing nearly three weeks with a right ankle injury. He is eager to play a role in countering the Rockets' defensive pressure.

“They're aggressive, and we're going to try to use it against them,” Smart said. “We've got some things put in, some different guys that are going to bring it up. They're going to come out firing, and we've got to come out firing, too.”

Backup center Jaxson Hayes is also ready to return after missing the final four games of the regular season to rest a left foot injury.

“I was going to play no matter what,” Hayes said. “If I was hurting, I'd be playing.”

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