Luis Severino's no-hit bid for Mets broken up in 8th inning by Cubs

NEW YORK — (AP) — Luis Severino's bid for a no-hitter was broken up with nobody out in the eighth inning Monday night when Dansby Swanson singled for the Chicago Cubs against the New York Mets' right-hander.

Making his sixth start for the Mets, Severino had walked two and hit a batter with a pitch before Swanson hit a soft liner over shortstop into shallow left-center for a clean single on an 0-2 sinker clocked at 97 mph.

Severino received a standing ovation from the crowd of 25,046 at Citi Field and a mound visit from pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and teammates.

The single put runners at first and second, and Chicago scored to tie it 1-all on an RBI grounder by pinch-hitter Nick Madrigal.

Severino's bid came on the second anniversary of the second no-hitter in Mets history, when starter Tylor Megill and four relievers combined to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0.

Johan Santana threw the franchise's first no-hitter on June 1, 2012.

Severino was locked in a fast-moving pitchers' duel with Cubs starter Jameson Taillon, who needed only 59 pitches to get through six innings.

The first 5 1/2 innings were played in 59 minutes. New York took a 1-0 lead on Brandon Nimmo's 13th career leadoff homer.

