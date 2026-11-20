BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU senior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley will be charged with traffic citations but will not face any felony charges in connection with her arrest Saturday night after she allegedly attempted to evade police officers who tried to pull her over.

East Baton Rouge District Attorny Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that he would pursue only misdemeanor charges that include fleeing and resisting an officer, and refer Fulwiley to a diversion program to resolve those.

Initially, Fulwiley also was booked with aggravated battery and assault for allegedly driving her vehicle into that of an officer.

State police captain Russell Graham said Friday that his agency reviewed evidence with Moore and agreed with his decision.

“After a thorough review with all involved parties, the charges were amended based on the circumstances and evidence presented,” State Police said in a written statement provided by Graham.

Fulwiley has not played since her arrest and it is not clear when she will return to the team.

“Saturday night ended in a situation that never should have happened," Fulwiley said in a statement released by LSU. “I owe an apology to the officers involved and everyone who calls themselves a Tiger. I also want to apologize to my family and all those who love and support me.”

The traffic stop occurred near 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium as the a football game between LSU and Texas was ending.

“Rules and laws apply to everyone, including the instructions of officers working a game night in Baton Rouge,” Fulwiley said. "I respect the job those officers do, and I’ll let the legal process run its course. My focus is doing what this program asks of me and earning back the trust of the people who count on me.”

Fulwiley is averaging 17.8 points per game this season and scored a season-high 23 points during No. 9 LSU's 101-37 victory over Denver on Nov. 13.

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