BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU president Wade Rousse has recommended that coach Will Wade have St. John's transfer RJ Luis Jr. sit out amid pushback from the Southeastern Conference and the NCAA.

Rousse said in a statement released Thursday that he has "instructed" Wade not to play Luis. Rousse's suggestion came less than 24 hours after Luis had 11 and nine rebounds in No. 25 LSU's 79-67 win over Louisiana-Monroe.

Luis, the 2025 Big East Player of the Year while at St. John's, spent a brief period with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics after not being selected in the NBA draft before joining the Tigers.

The NCAA and the SEC have argued in court that Luis is ineligible because he chose to leave college to enter the NBA draft, never withdrew from the draft, and spent time with two professional teams.

A Louisiana state district court judge in Baton Rouge made it possible for Luis to play in college again when he issued a temporary injunction against both entities.

Luis was not made available to reporters after making his debut, and Wade declined to get into specifics on why Luis was on the roster other than to say Luis was eligible, so he played.

Elliot Abrams, a Raleigh, North Carolina lawyer representing Luis, called the threats made by the SEC to expel an institution for playing an athlete who has been declared eligible “reprehensible.”

Abrams added that it "seriously harms a young person who was caught in the middle of a power struggle having nothing to do with him.”

The Tigers return to play on Saturday when they host Queens University.

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