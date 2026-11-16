Louisville up to No. 3 in women's AP Top 25 after UConn win; South Carolina, Michigan still 1-2

Louisville climbed to No. 3 in the Associated Press Top 25 women's basketball poll on Monday after its biggest win over UConn ever.

The Cardinals (6-0) dismantled then-No. 4 UConn 69-51 on Sunday and moved up four spots in the poll for their best ranking since 2022. The Huskies fell to seventh.

South Carolina remained the No. 1 team after edging then-No. 3 USC 89-85 on Sunday. The Gamecocks were a unanimous choice from the 33-member national media panel. The Trojans dropped to fourth. Michigan stayed at No. 2 and Duke was still fifth.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley has already played three games against Top 25 teams and has five more non-conference matchups scheduled against Top 25 teams.

“These games, we’ve always played in November, December for March and April,” Staley said. “We’ve always done it. A lot of times when you play these games, you see these same teams in the NCAA Tournament and familiarity is a really good thing. ... We’re not going to be the same team but you get a feel for how your team plays and it’s really important for us to do that.”

Texas was ahead of the Huskies in sixth. Iowa, LSU and UCLA rounded out the top 10.

The rest of the rankings

Vanderbilt fell three spots to 11th after a loss at Iowa. Kentucky, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and TCU followed them. Washington was 16th with Minnesota, Maryland, Ole Miss and Ohio State next. The final five were Illinois, West Virginia, Nebraska, North Carolina and Oklahoma State. The Cowgirls dropped six spots after an overtime loss to Tulsa.

Rare place for UConn

The Huskies are now 3-2 to start the year for the second time within the last four seasons and just the sixth time in Geno Auriemma's 42-year tenure at the school. The 18-point loss to Louisville was the Huskies' worst since losing by the same amount to Oregon in 2020. They open Big East play on Friday, hosting Seton Hall. Then come games against No. 1 South Carolina and No. 5 Duke during Thanksgiving week.

Conference supremacy

The Big Ten has 10 teams in the Top 25, including four of the top 10. The Southeastern Conference has seven, including three in the top 10. The Atlantic Coast Conference has two in the top 10 and four overall, and the Big 12 has three ranked teams. The Big East has one.

Game of the week

No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Texas, Sunday. The two teams will play in Fort Worth, Texas, as part of the Lone Star Series, an event to showcase premier national matchups in women's basketball.

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