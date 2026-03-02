Lions trade disgruntled Montgomery to Texans for Scruggs, 4th- and 7th-round picks, AP source says

The Detroit Lions have traded running back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans for offensive lineman Juice Scruggs along with fourth- and seventh-round picks, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Detroit dealt a veteran running back who wanted more carries for much-needed depth on the offensive line and extra selections in next month's draft.

Montgomery should have a shot to start for the Texans.

