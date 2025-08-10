Lions safety Morice Norris arrives at the team's training facility after injury, AP source says

DETROIT — (AP) — Detroit Lions safety Morice Norris was at the team's training facility with teammates on Sunday, two days after he was taken off the field in an ambulance late in a preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to share the details, said Norris was released from an Atlanta hospital and returned home on Saturday.

Norris shared a social media post the day after he was injured, saying he’s OK and thanking people for their support.

“I’m all good man don’t stress,” he said, adding he appreciates all of the check-ins and support.

Norris was in stable condition late Friday night after he was attended to for about 20 minutes by medical personnel and taken to an Atlanta hospital.

The 24-year-old Norris was hurt with 14:50 left in the preseason game after hitting Falcons running back Nathan Carter. He hit Carter with his facemask facing the running back’s midsection and his head snapped back after assisting on the tackle.

When play resumed, Atlanta quarterback Emory Jones snapped the ball and players on both teams held hands and bowed their heads in payer.

Detroit coach Dan Campbell and Atlanta coach Raheem Morris made the decision to not finish the game.

Norris, a former Fresno State standout, played in two regular-season games and one in the playoffs as a rookie in 2024 after earning a spot on the team as an undrafted free agent.

