As one of the most meticulous coaches in soccer, Mikel Arteta likes to have every base covered in his quest to win titles with Arsenal.

Turns out his players giving away squad secrets through an online fantasy game is an area he hasn’t been able to control.

In the latest example of a growing issue for Premier League managers, Arsenal winger Christos Tzolis unwittingly gave away a clue that he would be returning to action after a month-long injury absence by selecting himself in his own team in the Fantasy Premier League game played by more than 11 million people worldwide.

That information was picked up by some of the fantasy game's eagle-eyed content creators and, sure enough, Tzolis was named in Arsenal's team the very next day for the English champions' 1-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield.

Guarding team selections is a big deal in soccer — hence limits to the presence of media at practice sessions and the furor that erupted when Southampton was found to have used an analyst to carry out the unauthorized filming of opponents in training last season.

And so, Arteta has taken measures to combat the problem, with The Athletic reporting that he has banned Arsenal’s players from including themselves or their teammates in their fantasy lineups.

On Friday, Arteta spoke about the issue, saying it has had an impact “with Christos, with the squad and with my kids as well.”

“Constantly they are asking me about the lineups as well because they want to know,” he said with a laugh, before adopting a more serious tone.

“It is a topic, a thing that is happening in our society right now and it’s something new — we’ve haven’t (previously) dealt with it. We need to put new things in place."

Arteta insisted that “confidentiality is something critical” for teams wanting to be successful.

“Because it’s about trust, about what you are trying to do, and that should be kept as a huge secret,” he said. “And we’ll take measures to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

Earlier this month, the BBC reported that an email was sent by Chelsea to its staff, warning them about the possible consequences of making team selections in Fantasy Premier League using their inside information about injuries.

That came after Chelsea striker Joao Pedro was removed from the fantasy teams of teammate Morgan Rogers and other staff members before news of an injury to the Brazilian had been made public.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso later said he was “not into the fantasy team thing,” so was unaware.

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