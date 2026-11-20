NAPLES, Fla. — A Lim Kim pulled away from a crowded pack in a most spectacular fashion Friday when she made a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole and posted an 8-under 64 to build a three-shot lead over defending champion Jeeno Thitikul in the CME Group Tour Championship.

It also helped that Kim picked up birdies on all four of the par 5s at Tiburon Golf Club. She finished with a long two-putt par to reach 15-under 129, the lowest 36-hole score since this tournament moved to Tiburon in 2013.

Nelly Korda, in her bid to win the season finale to get into the LPGA Hall of Fame, shot a 67 and still wound up losing ground. She started three shots behind and now is six back on a course that has been relatively soft with wide fairways that allow for low scoring.

Korda said she has been battling a two-way miss that she is still trying to figure out.

“It gets frustrating because I feel like I have a thought and then I look at my swing and I’m like, ‘This is all timing and it’s just ...’ Yeah, golf is fun sometimes, right?”

It certainly felt that way to Kim, the 2020 U.S. Women's Open champion, who had a calm hand with the putter and delivered one shot that stole the spotlight on a warm, cloudy day. She hit 7-iron from 168 yards that pitched in front of the pin, took one bounced and disappeared.

She stretched out both arms in a quiet, surprised celebration. Kim followed with a 5-foot birdie on the par-5 17th and is halfway home to $4 million prize, the richest payoff in women's golf.

“I needed 155-yard shot, honestly a little strong hit and I make it,” Kim said of her ace. “A little luck to me, yeah.”

She still has a solid chasing pack behind her.

Thitikul was even par on the front nine and falling behind until she hit her stride late, making five birdies over the last eight holes for a 67 that puts her in the final group with Kim. It was her ninth consecutive round in the 60s at Tiburon.

The 23-year-old Thai has won the CME Group Tour Championship the last two years, she famously finished eagle-birdie last year.

Indeed, the closing stretch at Tiburon is her sweet spot. Thitikul has played Nos. 13-18 at 43-under par for her career — 41 birdies, two eagles, no bogeys and 85% of green in regulation since 2024.

“It might be a positive juju,” she said of her success on this course. "I feel like I love to coming back here. I feel like here, the golf course and me are in sync a little bit somehow. Maybe superstitious things, but I feel comfortable to be here.

“You know, last week of the year, what we got in our hand we have to put it all.”

The first prize is so big for the LPGA that 24 players in the field have yet to reach $4 million in career earnings. Five of those players were bunched together at 11-under 133, four shots behind. That includes Yuri Yoshida, who won the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea during the recent four-week swing through Asia.

Also three shots behind was Charley Hull, who won her first LPGA title at this tournament 10 years ago, when the first prize was a mere $500,000.

Ina Yoon (65), Yan Liu (66), Jenny Bae (67) and Auston Kim (67) also were three shots behind. Auston Kim was in the lead until a bogey on the par-5 14th and another bogey on the 18th.

“It’s really important to keep your foot on the gas and be aggressive,” she said. “There are always opportunities, whether you don’t have a good start or it’s kind of a quiet start. It’s just staying patient and then letting the putts fall when they can.”

A soft course figures to get even softer. With adverse weather in the forecast, the LPGA is moving up the starting times Saturday and going in threesomes off both sides for the first time this week.

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