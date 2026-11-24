LANDOVER, Md. — The lights at Northwest Stadium went out during the third quarter of Monday night's game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Washington Commanders, leading to a delay of about four minutes.

The Commanders were in the red zone, trailing 10-7, when the stadium went dark and the game was halted. Washington was approaching the line of scrimmage to run a play on third-and-14 when the lights went out.

According to the ESPN telecast, the lights went out because the stadium's lighting vendor did not disable the regular maintenance scheduled for 10 p.m. EST on weekdays.

After a brief official timeout, the lights came back on and the game resumed. Jayden Daniels threw incomplete and the Commanders kicked a field goal to tie the game at 10-all.

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