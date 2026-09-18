Leah Pruett is stepping away from NHRA to focus on having a second child with Tony Stewart

Leah Pruett, in contention for her first NHRA Top Fuel championship, will step away from the drag-racing series at the end of this season to focus on having a second child with husband Tony Stewart.

Pruett was a spectator in 2024 and 2025 while they started a family. She gave birth to their son, Dominic James Stewart, in November 2024. Tony Stewart, a three-time NASCAR champion and one-time IndyCar champion, filled in for her both seasons.

Pruett returned this year, and Stewart moved to Elite Motorsports. They currently rank third and fourth, respectively, as the series begins its six-race playoffs at the Great Lakes Nationals in Michigan.

“Some might think: ‘You got out, then did all this work to return, and you guys are doing so great, how could you ever get out again?’” Pruett told The Associated Press. “Well, how could I not?

"I’m living my dream right now at the very pinnacle, in the heat (of battle), and it’s about to get hotter. And I’m enjoying that, but there’s another portion of life goals that I’m going to be able to do here soon and grow a family.”

The 38-year-old Pruett intentionally refused to call this a “retirement,” knowing that the lure of driving a dragster is as much a part of her life as being a mother and a wife.

“I don’t have a magic crystal ball that says when I will be back, but I am most definitely leaving the door open for the possibility and opportunity of returning,” she said. “I just don’t have a timeline on it.”

She does know her replacement. She landed eight-time Top Fuel champion Tony Schumacher to slide into her seat beginning next season. Schumacher, whose 88 wins and eight titles are the most in Top Fuel history, currently is driving for Rick Ware Racing.

They spent three months ironing out sponsorship and contractual details, and Pruett called it a “full-circle moment” because she and Schumacher were teammates earlier in her career. She also still has a picture of herself at age 12 waiting in the pits to get Schumacher to sign her T-shirt.

For the 56-year-old Schumacher, the move will give him a chance to return to one of the series’ top teams.

“It’s like deciding to play baseball and then the Yankees call and ask if you want to play for them,” Schumacher told the AP. “Wait, you want me to drive for Tony Stewart? This is a dude that’s driven every car in the world, has respect all over the world. There are very few names like Tony Stewart and Mario Andretti.

“It was very quick and easy to say yes.”

Pruett made it clear she “won’t be going anywhere” during her second hiatus. She plans to continue attending events, managing the race team and raising Dom in the public eye.

The most challenging aspect of her decision was the timing — stepping away as the team reaches new heights in terms of chemistry and momentum.

“This year of racing has been the one that I’ve enjoyed the most, worked harder than I’ve ever worked before, jelled and we’re seated in a great position for a championship chase,” she said. “Beyond that, I’m abundantly grateful. I’m abundantly excited about the future of our family and then also the strength and health of the race team and the direction that’s going.”

And she has a chance to step away as the champ. She trails Top Fuel leader Doug Kalitta by 43 points and second-place Shawn Langdon by 17. She has an 18-point lead over Stewart.

“It’d be amazing,” the 55-year-old Stewart told the AP. “That’s the ultimate dream situation. I’d love to win it myself, but at the same time, I’ve done enough things that if I never win a championship in drag racing, it’s not going to define me.

“It’s not going to change me or my legacy in motorsports. But I can tell you one thing: If it comes down to her and I, I’m not laying down for her in any way, shape or form. She’d be furious if I did. … But her winning would be a fantastic way to go into another pregnancy.”

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